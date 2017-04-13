Blackhawks fans span near and far and the spirit really shows.
If you're not able to trek out to the United Center, there is still a place for you to watch. These official Blackhawks bars have been designated specifically for fans.
Cheer on the team at these locations in the Chicago suburbs and beyond.
Addison:
- 601 Bar & Grill, 601 W. Army Trail Rd.
- Blue Line Bar & Grill, 475 S. Grace St.
- Muggs-N-Manor Bar & Grill, 437 S. Addison Rd.
- Pyramid Pizzeria & Sports Bar, 236 W. Lake St.
- Venuti’s Italian Restaurant, 2251 W. Lake St.
Algonquin:
- Thirsty Whale Bar & Grill, 1700 S. Randall Rd.
Antioch:
- The Lodge of Antioch, 899 Main St.
Arlington Heights:
- Eddie’s Restaurant, 10 E. Northwest Hwy.
- H.O.M.E. Bar Chicago, 1227 N. Rand Rd.
- Jimmy D’s District, 1718 W. Northwest Hwy.
- Peggy Kinnane’s Irish Restaurant & Pub, 8 N. Vail Ave.
- Rack House Kitchen and Tavern, 222 E. Algonquin Rd.
- Somebody’s, 858 S. Arthur Ave.
Aurora:
- Chelios’ Pub and Grill, 2150 Ogden Ave.
- The Town Bar, 2681 E. New York St.
Batavia:
- Crosstown Pub & Grill, 1890 Mill St.
Berwyn:
- Paisans Pizzeria, 6226 W. Ogden Ave.
Bloomington:
- Elroy's, 102 W. Washington St.
- Legends Bar & Grill, 712 S. Eldarado Rd.
Bolingbrook:
- McQ's Bar & Grill, 730 N. Bolingbrook Dr.
- The Beer Market, 641 E. Boughton Rd. Ste 110
Brookfield:
- The Sanctuary of Brookfield, 3747 Grand Blvd.
Byron:
- The Cave, 111 W. 2nd St.
Carbondale:
- Tres Hombres, 119 N. Washington St.
Cary:
- Galati's Hideaway Italian Restaurant & Bar, 800 Feinberg Ct.
Champaign:
- Derailed 57, 57 E. Main St.
- Firehaus, 708 S. Sixth St.
- Green Street Café, 35 E. Green St.
- Kams, 618 E. Daniel St.
- Murphy’s Pub, 604 E. Green St.
- The Red Lion, 211 E. Green St.
- White Horse Inn, 510 E. John St.
Chicago:
- For a complete list of Chicago locations click here.
Chicago Ridge:
- Lucky's Lounge, 6605 W. 95th St.
Crystal Lake:
- Fire Bar & Grill, 435 Angela Ln.
Darien:
- 19th Hole Sports Bar & Grille, 8700 Carriage Green Dr.
Decatur:
- Doherty's Pub & Pins, 242 E. Williams St.
Deerfield:
- Café Mistiko, 20510 Milwaukee Ave.
DeKalb:
- Fatty's Pub & Grille, 1312 W. Lincoln Hwy.
- Lord Stanley's, 142 E. Lincoln Hwy.
Downers Grove:
- Another Round Bar & Grill, 5141 Main St.
- Shanahan's Food & Spirits, 2009 Ogden Ave.
East Dundee:
- Bandito Barney's Beach Club & Bordello 10 N. River St.
Elk Grove Village:
- At The Post Sports Bar & OTB, 554 E. Devon Ave.
- Coach's Corner, 152 W. Biesterfield Rd.
Elmhurst:
- Fitz's Pub, 172 N. Addison St.
- Fitz's Spare Keys, 119 N. York St.
Evanston:
- Bat 17, 1709 Benson Ave.
- Tommy Nevin's Pub, 1454 Sherman Ave
Evergreen Park:
- Durbins Pizza, 10240 S. Kedzie Ave.
Forest Park:
- Doc Ryan's Bar & Grill, 7432 W. Madison St.
- Fatduck Tavern & Grill, 7218 Madison St.
- Healy's Westside, 7321 W. Madison St.
Franklin Park:
- Sneaker's Sports Bar & Grill, 9721 W. Grand Ave.
Geneva:
- Chelios' Pub and Grill, 1996 S. Kirk Rd.
Glen Ellyn:
- Wooden Barrel Bar & Grill, 411 N. Main St.
Glenview:
- The Valley Lodge, 2132 N. Waukegan Rd.
Grayslake:
- Emil's Tavern, 161 Center St.
Gurnee:
- Timothy O'Toole's, 5572 Grand Ave.
Hanover Park:
- Time Out West Sports Bar, 1130 E. Lake St.
Hodgkins:
- Salerno's Pizzeria & Sports Bar, 9301 W 63rd St.
Highwood:
- Toadstool Pub, 327 Waukegan Ave.
Hinsdale:
- Fuller House Bar, 35 E. 1st St.
Hoffman Estates:
- Neighborhood Inn, 2322 Hassell Rd.
Homer Glen:
- Mullets Sports Bar & Restaurant , 14903 S. Bell Rd.
Huntley:
- Pub 47 Bar Grill Pizza, 10400 N IL Route 47
Ivanhoe:
- Ivanhoe Club, 28846 Thorngate Dr.
Island Lake:
- Sideouts, 4018 Roberts Rd.
Janesville, Wisc.:
- Sneakers Sports Bar & Grill, 1221 Woodman Rd. #100
Joliet:
- Cemenos Pizza, 1630 Essington Rd.
- Northwest Recreation Club, 1265 Cora St.
- Traditions Restaurant, 3000 W. Jefferson St.
Justice:
- Davern's Tavern & Lounge, 8527 W. 79th St.
LaGrange:
- Wild Monk, 88 S. LaGrange Rd.
- Palmer Place, 56 S. LaGrange Rd.
LaSalle:
- Jakes Pour House, 201 9th St.
Lemont:
- Hamilton’s Pub, 14196 McCarthy Rd.
Lexington:
- Kemp’s Upper Tap, 217 W. Main St.
Libertyville:
- Mickey Finn’s Brewery, 345 N. Milwaukee Ave.
- O’Toole’s of Libertyville, 412 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Lisle:
- Base Camp Pub & Eatery, 5750 Lakeside Dr.
- Evviva!, 1017 Front St.
Lockport:
- Iron Horse Saloon, 1225 E. 9th St.
- Rocco’s, 16716 W. 159th St.
Lombard:
- JT’s Porch, 665 W. Roosevelt Rd.
- Miller’s Ale House, 455 E. Butterfield Rd.
- Overtime Bar & Grill, 801 E. Roosevelt Rd.
- Sal’s Pizza, Pub & Sports, 410 W. 22nd St.
Loves Park:
- Forest Hills Lanes, 7742 Forest Hills Rd.
- JAX Pub, 4160 N. Perryville Rd.
Mackinaw:
- Haynes on Main, 108 S. Main St.
Macomb:
- The Ritz, 215 N. Randolph St.
Madison, Wisc.:
- Chaser’s bar & Grille, 319 W. Gorham St.
- The Double U, 620 University Ave.
Marion:
- John Brown’s on the Square, 1000 Tower Square Plaza
Merrionette Park:
- 115 Bourbon Street, 3359 W. 115th St.
Milan:
- Mr. Ed’s, 127 W. 4th St.
Milwaukee, Wisc.:
- McGillycuddy’s Bar & Grill, 1135 N. Water St.
- Steny’s, 800 S. 2nd St.
Mokena:
- Jenny’s Southside Tap, 10160 191st St.
- Legends Grill & Bar, 9710 W. 191st St.
- Stoney Point Grill, 19031 Old LaGrange Rd.
Moline:
- Okeefe’s Sports Pub, 1331 5th Ave.
- Pub 1848, 1601 River Dr.
Mt. Prospect:
- Draft Picks, 912 Busse Rd.
Mundelein:
- Tavern on 60, 330 Townline Rd.
Naperville:
- Crosstown Pub & Grill, 909 E. Ogden Ave.
- Jimmy’s Grill, 245 S. Washington St.
- Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant, 1270 Chicago Ave.
- Tommy Nevin’s Pub, 3032 English Row Ave.
New Buffalo, Mich.:
- Casey’s, 136 N. Whittaker St.
Niles:
- Chasers, 903 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Normal:
- Maggie Miley’s, 126 E. Beaufort St.
- Pub II, 102 N. Linden St.
North Aurora:
- Oak St. Restaurant & Bar, 945 Oak St.
North Riverside:
- Miller’s Ale House, 7515 W. Cermak Rd.
Northbrook:
- The Claim Company, 2000 Northbrook Ct.
- The Landmark Inn Bar & Grille, 1352 Shermer Rd.
Oak Forest:
- Blarney Stone, 15400 S. Cicero Ave.
Oak Lawn:
- Deja Brew, 5129 95th St.
Ottawa:
- JJ’s Pub, 104 W. Main St.
Palatine:
- Alley 64 Bar & Grill, 2001 N. Rand St.
- Durty Nellies, 180 N. Smith St.
- Gators Wing Shack, 1719 N. Rand St.
- JL’s Pizza & Sports Pub, 19 N. Bothwell St.
- Splinters Sports Pub, 2070 N. Rand St.
- The Lamplighter Inn, 60 N. Bothwell St.
- TJ O’Brien’s Bar & Grill, 53 W. Slade St.
Pekin:
- Marquet’s Rail House, 221 Court St.
Peoria:
- Big Behm’s, 7719 N. University St.
- Jimmy’s Bar, 2801 W. Farmington Rd.
- Kouri’s Pub, 4421 N. Sterling Ave.
Peoria Heights:
- Luckys, 4538 N. Prospect Rd.
Plainfield:
- Gruben’s Uptown Tap, 24035 Lockport St.
- Moe Joe’s Cajun & Caribbean Cuisine, 24033 W. Lockport St.
- Katie O’Connor’s, 13717 U.S. 30
- Nevin’s Brewing Company, 12337 S Route 59 #155
Pleasant Prairie, Wisc.:
- Mikey’s, 10936 Sheridan Rd.
Poplar Grove:
- Hydeout Bar & Grill, 13502 Julie Dr.
Prospect Heights:
- Player’s Pub & Grill, 1250 S. River Rd.
- Rocky Vander’s, 698 Milwaukee Ave.
Riverton:
- Dockers, 120 IL-54
Rockford:
- Mulligan’s Pub & Grill, 2212 N. Main St.
- Scoreboard Lounge, 7550 E. State. St.
- Souse’s Lounge, 5855 Forest Hills Rd.
Rolling Meadows:
- The Stadium Sports Club and Pizza, 4015 Algonquin Rd.
Roselle:
- Pop’s Pizza & Sports Bar, 817 Nerge Rd.
Rosemont:
- Park Tavern, 5433 Park Pl.
- Shoeless Joe’s Ale House, 10290 W. Higgins Rd.
Schaumburg:
- MT Barrels, 1712 W. Wise Rd.
- Westwood Tavern, 1385 N. Meacham Rd.
Shorewood:
- Skooter’s Roadhouse, 700 W. Jefferson St.
Skokie:
- The Curragh Irish Pub, 8266 Lincoln Ave.
- Village Inn Pizzeria, 8050 Lincoln Ave.
Spring Grove:
- KC’s Cabin, 309 IL-173
Springfield:
- Brickhouse Grill & Pub, 217 S. 5th St.
- Brickhouse Grill & Pub, 3136 W. Iles Ave.
- The Corner Pub & Grill, 3271 W. Iles Ave.
St. Charles:
- Alley 64 Bar & Grill, 212 W. Main St.
- McNally’s, 109 W. Main St.
- The Lodge on 64, 41W379 IL-64
Tinley Park:
- The Sweet Spot, 19110 S. Ridgeland Ave.
Twin Lakes, Wisc.:
- Dock Hopper’s, 511 Wilmot Ave.
Villa Park:
- Crazy Pour Sports Bar, 105 E. North Ave.
Waukegan:
- 17 North Bar & Grill, 17 N. Genesse St.
- TR’s Front Row, 219 W. Greenwood Ave.
West Dundee:
- Blue Line Bar & Grill, 801 Wesemann Dr.
- The Chubby Bullfrog Bar & Grill, 1959 Huntley Rd.
Wheaton:
- Muldoon’s, 133 W. Front St.
Wheeling:
- Spears, 723 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Willowbrook:
- The Kerry Piper, 7900 Joliet Rd.
Winfield:
- Caliendo’s, 0S050 Winfield Rd.
Winnetka:
- Little Rickey’s Rib Joint, 540 Lincoln Ave.
Winthrop Harbor:
- Sheridan Roadhouse, 1039 Sheridan Rd.
Wood Dale:
- T-Wood Bar and Grill, 1051 N. Wood Dale Rd.
Woodridge:
- Blue Line Bar & Grill, 6690 S. Rt. 53
- Shanahan’s Food & Spirits, 1999 W. 75th St.
Yorkville:
- Legends Grill & Bar, 620 W. Veterans Pkwy.