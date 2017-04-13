Official Blackhawks Bars in the Suburbs: Watch Every Game Home and Away | NBC Chicago
Official Blackhawks Bars in the Suburbs: Watch Every Game Home and Away

By Shannon Blum

    Getty Images

    Blackhawks fans span near and far and the spirit really shows.

    If you're not able to trek out to the United Center, there is still a place for you to watch. These official Blackhawks bars have been designated specifically for fans.

    Cheer on the team at these locations in the Chicago suburbs and beyond.

    Addison:

    • 601 Bar & Grill, 601 W. Army Trail Rd.
    • Blue Line Bar & Grill, 475 S. Grace St.
    • Muggs-N-Manor Bar & Grill, 437 S. Addison Rd.
    • Pyramid Pizzeria & Sports Bar, 236 W. Lake St.
    • Venuti’s Italian Restaurant, 2251 W. Lake St.

    Algonquin:

    • Thirsty Whale Bar & Grill, 1700 S. Randall Rd.

    Antioch:

    • The Lodge of Antioch, 899 Main St.

    Arlington Heights:

    • Eddie’s Restaurant, 10 E. Northwest Hwy.
    • H.O.M.E. Bar Chicago, 1227 N. Rand Rd.
    • Jimmy D’s District, 1718 W. Northwest Hwy.
    • Peggy Kinnane’s Irish Restaurant & Pub, 8 N. Vail Ave.
    • Rack House Kitchen and Tavern, 222 E. Algonquin Rd.
    • Somebody’s, 858 S. Arthur Ave.

    Aurora:

    • Chelios’ Pub and Grill, 2150 Ogden Ave.
    • The Town Bar, 2681 E. New York St.

    Batavia:

    • Crosstown Pub & Grill, 1890 Mill St.

    Berwyn:

    • Paisans Pizzeria, 6226 W. Ogden Ave.

    Bloomington:

    • Elroy's, 102 W. Washington St.
    • Legends Bar & Grill, 712 S. Eldarado Rd.

    Bolingbrook:

    • McQ's Bar & Grill, 730 N. Bolingbrook Dr.
    • The Beer Market, 641 E. Boughton Rd. Ste 110

    Brookfield:

    • The Sanctuary of Brookfield, 3747 Grand Blvd.

    Byron:

    • The Cave, 111 W. 2nd St.

    Carbondale:

    • Tres Hombres, 119 N. Washington St.

    Cary:

    • Galati's Hideaway Italian Restaurant & Bar, 800 Feinberg Ct.

    Champaign:

    • Derailed 57, 57 E. Main St.
    • Firehaus, 708 S. Sixth St.
    • Green Street Café, 35 E. Green St.
    • Kams, 618 E. Daniel St.
    • Murphy’s Pub, 604 E. Green St.
    • The Red Lion, 211 E. Green St.
    • White Horse Inn, 510 E. John St.

    Chicago:

    • For a complete list of Chicago locations click here

    Chicago Ridge:

    • Lucky's Lounge, 6605 W. 95th St.

    Crystal Lake:

    • Fire Bar & Grill, 435 Angela Ln.

    Darien: 

    • 19th Hole Sports Bar & Grille, 8700 Carriage Green Dr.

    Decatur:

    • Doherty's Pub & Pins, 242 E. Williams St.

    Deerfield:

    • Café Mistiko, 20510 Milwaukee Ave.

    DeKalb:

    • Fatty's Pub & Grille, 1312 W. Lincoln Hwy.
    • Lord Stanley's, 142 E. Lincoln Hwy.

    Downers Grove:

    • Another Round Bar & Grill, 5141 Main St.
    • Shanahan's Food & Spirits, 2009 Ogden Ave.

    East Dundee:

    • Bandito Barney's Beach Club & Bordello 10 N. River St.

    Elk Grove Village:

    • At The Post Sports Bar & OTB, 554 E. Devon Ave.
    • Coach's Corner, 152 W. Biesterfield Rd.

    Elmhurst:

    • Fitz's Pub, 172 N. Addison St.
    • Fitz's Spare Keys, 119 N. York St.

    Evanston:

    • Bat 17, 1709 Benson Ave.
    • Tommy Nevin's Pub, 1454 Sherman Ave

    Evergreen Park:

    • Durbins Pizza, 10240 S. Kedzie Ave.

    Forest Park:

    • Doc Ryan's Bar & Grill, 7432 W. Madison St.
    • Fatduck Tavern & Grill, 7218 Madison St.
    • Healy's Westside, 7321 W. Madison St.

    Franklin Park:

    • Sneaker's Sports Bar & Grill, 9721 W. Grand Ave.

    Geneva:

    • Chelios' Pub and Grill, 1996 S. Kirk Rd.

    Glen Ellyn:

    • Wooden Barrel Bar & Grill, 411 N. Main St.

    Glenview:

    • The Valley Lodge, 2132 N. Waukegan Rd.

    Grayslake:

    • Emil's Tavern, 161 Center St.

    Gurnee:

    • Timothy O'Toole's, 5572 Grand Ave.

    Hanover Park:

    • Time Out West Sports Bar, 1130 E. Lake St.

    Hodgkins:

    • Salerno's Pizzeria & Sports Bar, 9301 W 63rd St.

    Highwood:

    • Toadstool Pub, 327 Waukegan Ave.

    Hinsdale:

    • Fuller House Bar, 35 E. 1st St.

    Hoffman Estates:

    • Neighborhood Inn, 2322 Hassell Rd.

    Homer Glen:

    • Mullets Sports Bar & Restaurant , 14903 S. Bell Rd.

    Huntley:

    • Pub 47 Bar Grill Pizza, 10400 N IL Route 47

    Ivanhoe:

    • Ivanhoe Club, 28846 Thorngate Dr.

    Island Lake:

    • Sideouts, 4018 Roberts Rd.

    Janesville, Wisc.:

    • Sneakers Sports Bar & Grill, 1221 Woodman Rd. #100

    Joliet:

    • Cemenos Pizza, 1630 Essington Rd.
    • Northwest Recreation Club, 1265 Cora St.
    • Traditions Restaurant, 3000 W. Jefferson St.

    Justice:

    • Davern's Tavern & Lounge, 8527 W. 79th St.

    LaGrange:

    • Wild Monk, 88 S. LaGrange Rd.
    • Palmer Place, 56 S. LaGrange Rd.

    LaSalle:

    • Jakes Pour House, 201 9th St.

    Lemont:

    • Hamilton’s Pub, 14196 McCarthy Rd.

    Lexington:

    • Kemp’s Upper Tap, 217 W. Main St.

    Libertyville:

    • Mickey Finn’s Brewery, 345 N. Milwaukee Ave.
    • O’Toole’s of Libertyville, 412 N. Milwaukee Ave.

    Lisle:

    • Base Camp Pub & Eatery, 5750 Lakeside Dr.
    • Evviva!, 1017 Front St.

    Lockport: 

    • Iron Horse Saloon, 1225 E. 9th St.
    • Rocco’s, 16716 W. 159th St.

    Lombard:

    • JT’s Porch, 665 W. Roosevelt Rd.
    • Miller’s Ale House, 455 E. Butterfield Rd.
    • Overtime Bar & Grill, 801 E. Roosevelt Rd.
    • Sal’s Pizza, Pub & Sports, 410 W. 22nd St.

    Loves Park:

    • Forest Hills Lanes, 7742 Forest Hills Rd.
    • JAX Pub, 4160 N. Perryville Rd.

    Mackinaw:

    • Haynes on Main, 108 S. Main St.

    Macomb:

    • The Ritz, 215 N. Randolph St.

    Madison, Wisc.:

    • Chaser’s bar & Grille, 319 W. Gorham St.
    • The Double U, 620 University Ave.

    Marion:

    • John Brown’s on the Square, 1000 Tower Square Plaza

    Merrionette Park:

    • 115 Bourbon Street, 3359 W. 115th St.

    Milan:

    • Mr. Ed’s, 127 W. 4th St.

    Milwaukee, Wisc.:

    • McGillycuddy’s Bar & Grill, 1135 N. Water St.
    • Steny’s, 800 S. 2nd St.

    Mokena:

    • Jenny’s Southside Tap, 10160 191st St.
    • Legends Grill & Bar, 9710 W. 191st St.
    • Stoney Point Grill, 19031 Old LaGrange Rd.

    Moline:

    • Okeefe’s Sports Pub, 1331 5th Ave.
    • Pub 1848, 1601 River Dr.

    Mt. Prospect:

    • Draft Picks, 912 Busse Rd.

    Mundelein:

    • Tavern on 60, 330 Townline Rd.

    Naperville:

    • Crosstown Pub & Grill, 909 E. Ogden Ave.
    • Jimmy’s Grill, 245 S. Washington St.
    • Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant, 1270 Chicago Ave.
    • Tommy Nevin’s Pub, 3032 English Row Ave.

    New Buffalo, Mich.:

    • Casey’s, 136 N. Whittaker St.

    Niles:

    • Chasers, 903 N. Milwaukee Ave.

    Normal:

    • Maggie Miley’s, 126 E. Beaufort St.
    • Pub II, 102 N. Linden St.

    North Aurora:

    • Oak St. Restaurant & Bar, 945 Oak St.

    North Riverside:

    • Miller’s Ale House, 7515 W. Cermak Rd.

    Northbrook:

    • The Claim Company, 2000 Northbrook Ct.
    • The Landmark Inn Bar & Grille, 1352 Shermer Rd.

    Oak Forest:

    • Blarney Stone, 15400 S. Cicero Ave.

    Oak Lawn:

    • Deja Brew, 5129 95th St.

    Ottawa:

    • JJ’s Pub, 104 W. Main St.

    Palatine:

    • Alley 64 Bar & Grill, 2001 N. Rand St.
    • Durty Nellies, 180 N. Smith St.
    • Gators Wing Shack, 1719 N. Rand St.
    • JL’s Pizza & Sports Pub, 19 N. Bothwell St.
    • Splinters Sports Pub, 2070 N. Rand St.
    • The Lamplighter Inn, 60 N. Bothwell St.
    • TJ O’Brien’s Bar & Grill, 53 W. Slade St.

    Pekin:

    • Marquet’s Rail House, 221 Court St.

    Peoria:

    • Big Behm’s, 7719 N. University St.
    • Jimmy’s Bar, 2801 W. Farmington Rd.
    • Kouri’s Pub, 4421 N. Sterling Ave.

    Peoria Heights:

    • Luckys, 4538 N. Prospect Rd.

    Plainfield:

    • Gruben’s Uptown Tap, 24035 Lockport St.
    • Moe Joe’s Cajun & Caribbean Cuisine, 24033 W. Lockport St.
    • Katie O’Connor’s, 13717 U.S. 30
    • Nevin’s Brewing Company, 12337 S Route 59 #155

    Pleasant Prairie, Wisc.:

    • Mikey’s, 10936 Sheridan Rd.

    Poplar Grove:

    • Hydeout Bar & Grill, 13502 Julie Dr.

    Prospect Heights:

    • Player’s Pub & Grill, 1250 S. River Rd.
    • Rocky Vander’s, 698 Milwaukee Ave.

    Riverton:

    • Dockers, 120 IL-54

    Rockford:

    • Mulligan’s Pub & Grill, 2212 N. Main St.
    • Scoreboard Lounge, 7550 E. State. St.
    • Souse’s Lounge, 5855 Forest Hills Rd.

    Rolling Meadows:

    • The Stadium Sports Club and Pizza, 4015 Algonquin Rd.

    Roselle:

    • Pop’s Pizza & Sports Bar, 817 Nerge Rd.

    Rosemont:

    • Park Tavern, 5433 Park Pl.
    • Shoeless Joe’s Ale House, 10290 W. Higgins Rd.

    Schaumburg:

    • MT Barrels, 1712 W. Wise Rd.
    • Westwood Tavern, 1385 N. Meacham Rd.

    Shorewood:

    • Skooter’s Roadhouse, 700 W. Jefferson St.

    Skokie:

    • The Curragh Irish Pub, 8266 Lincoln Ave.
    • Village Inn Pizzeria, 8050 Lincoln Ave.

    Spring Grove:

    • KC’s Cabin, 309 IL-173

    Springfield:

    • Brickhouse Grill & Pub, 217 S. 5th St.
    • Brickhouse Grill & Pub, 3136 W. Iles Ave.
    • The Corner Pub & Grill, 3271 W. Iles Ave.

    St. Charles:

    • Alley 64 Bar & Grill, 212 W. Main St.
    • McNally’s, 109 W. Main St.
    • The Lodge on 64, 41W379 IL-64

    Tinley Park:

    • The Sweet Spot, 19110 S. Ridgeland Ave.

    Twin Lakes, Wisc.:

    • Dock Hopper’s, 511 Wilmot Ave.

    Villa Park:

    • Crazy Pour Sports Bar, 105 E. North Ave.

    Waukegan:

    • 17 North Bar & Grill, 17 N. Genesse St.
    • TR’s Front Row, 219 W. Greenwood Ave.

    West Dundee:

    • Blue Line Bar & Grill, 801 Wesemann Dr.
    • The Chubby Bullfrog Bar & Grill, 1959 Huntley Rd.

    Wheaton:

    • Muldoon’s, 133 W. Front St.

    Wheeling:

    • Spears, 723 N. Milwaukee Ave.

    Willowbrook:

    • The Kerry Piper, 7900 Joliet Rd.

    Winfield:

    • Caliendo’s, 0S050 Winfield Rd.

    Winnetka:

    • Little Rickey’s Rib Joint, 540 Lincoln Ave.

    Winthrop Harbor:

    • Sheridan Roadhouse, 1039 Sheridan Rd.

    Wood Dale:

    • T-Wood Bar and Grill, 1051 N. Wood Dale Rd.

    Woodridge:

    • Blue Line Bar & Grill, 6690 S. Rt. 53
    • Shanahan’s Food & Spirits, 1999 W. 75th St.

    Yorkville:

    • Legends Grill & Bar, 620 W. Veterans Pkwy.

    Published 56 minutes ago

