If attending a game is out of the picture, consider watching the game somewhere where you can still be surrounded by fellow fans.

Whether the game is home or away, you can still catch the excitement at one, or a few, of the many official Blackhawks bars across Chicago.

Here is a complete list of locations in the city:

10 Pin, 330 N. State St.

Bar 63, 6341 N. Broadway

Bar Takito, 201 N. Morgan St.

Billy Goat Inn, 1535 W. Madison St.

Bird's Nest Bar, 2500 N Southport Ave.

Candlelite, 7452 N. Western Ave.

Cleos, 1935 W. Chicago Ave.

Clover Sports and Leisure, 722 W. Grand Ave.

Commonwealth Tavern 2000 Roscoe St.

Connie's Pizza, 1030 N. State St.

Cortland's Garage, 1645 W. Cortland St.

Crew Bar & Grill, 4804 N. Broadway

Derby Bar & Grill, 1224 W. Webster Ave.

Drum & Monkey, 1435 W. Taylor St.

Division Ale House, 1942 W. Division

Durkin's Tavern, 810 W. Diversey Pkwy

Easy Bar, 1944 W. Division St.

Edison Park Inn, 6715 N. Olmstad Ave.

Emmit's Irish Pub, 495 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Estelle's, 2013 W. North Ave.

Fat Pour, 2005 W. Division St.

Finley Dunne's Tavern, 3458 N. Lincoln Ave.

Firewater Saloon, 6689 N. Oliphant Ave.

Flo & Santos, 1310 S. Wabash Ave.

Four Shadows Tavern & Grill, 2758 N. Ashland Ave.

Glascott's Saloon, 2158 N. Halsted

Hawkeye's Bar & Grill, 1458 W. Taylor St.

High Noon Saloon, 1560 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Hopsmith Tavern, 15 W. Division St.

HVAC Pub, 3530 N. Clark St.

Iron Horse Ale House, 6158 N. Northwest Hwy.

Jake Melnick's Corner Tap, 41 E. Superior St.

Jak's Tap, 901 W. Jackson Blvd.

Jefferson Tap & Grille, 323 N. Jefferson St.

Jet's Public House, 6148 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Jimmy Green's, 825 S. State St.

Joe's, 940 W. Weed St.

JP Burke's Patio & Tap, 2913 N. Lincoln Ave.

Kelly's Pub, 949 W. Webster Ave.

Kroll's South Loop, 1736 S. Michigan Ave.

Lizzie McNeill's Irish Pub, 400 N. McClurg Ct.

Logan Bar & Grill, 2230 N. California Ave.

Lotties, 1925 W. Cortland St.

Mad River Bar & Grille, 2909 N. Sheffield Ave.

Mahoney's Pub and Grille, 551 N. Ogden Ave.

McFadden's, 1206 N. State Pkwy.

Mystic Celt, 3443 N. Southport Ave.

Old Fifth, 1027 W. Madison St.

O'Leary's Public House, 541 N. Wells St.

Park Tavern, 1645 W. Jackson Blvd.

Pequod's Pizza, 2207 N. Clybourn Ave.

Ph.D Pub, 1257 S. Halsted St.

PitchFork, 2922 W. Irving Park Rd.

Revel Bar Chicago, 6169 N. Northwest Hwy.

River Shannon, 425 W. Armitage Ave.

Roadhouse 66 Gas N' Grill, 3478 N. Clark St.

Snickers Bar & Grill, 448 N. State St.

Standard Bar & Grill, 1332 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Stanley's Kitchen & Tap 1970 N. Lincoln Ave.

STATE 935 W. Webster Ave.

Teaser's Public House, 7123 W. Higgins Ave.

The Anthem, 1725 W. Division St.

The Beer Bistro, 1061 W. Madison St.

The Boundry Tavern & Grille, 1932 W. Division St.

The Butcher's Tap, 3553 N. Southport Ave.

The Crossroads Bar & Grill, 1120 W. Madison St.

The Full Shilling, 3724 N. Clark St.

The Glenwood, 6962 N. Glenwood Ave.

The Irish Nobleman, 1367 W. Erie St.

The Junction Chicago, 222 S. Riverside Plaza

The Lodge, 21 W. Division St.

The Ogden, 1659 W. Ogden Ave.

The Piggery, 1625 W. Irving Park Rd.

The Pony Inn, 1638 W. Belmont Ave.

The Pumping Company, 6157 N. Broadway

The Scout, 1301 S. Wabash Ave.

The Smoke Daddy, 1804 W. Division St.

The Sports Corner, 956 W. Addison St.

Third Rail Tavern, 1133 W. Madison St.

Timothy O'Toole's Pub, 622 N. Fairbanks Ct.

Waterhouse, 3407 N. Paulina Ave.

Wells on Wells, 1617 N. Wells St.

WhirlyBall, 1825 W. Webster Ave.

Will's Northwoods Inn, 3032 N. Racine Ave.

Wise Owl Drinkery & Cookhouse, 324 S. Racine Ave.

Woodhaven Bar & Kitchen, 712 N. Clark St.

For a list of official Hawks bars in the suburbs click here.