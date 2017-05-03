A manhunt remains ongoing as police question three "persons of interest" in the shooting of two Chicago police officers. Lauren Petty reports.

Officers Shot in Chicago Were 'Targeted,' Persons of Interest Being Questioned: Police

Two Chicago police officers remained hospitalized Wednesday morning after being shot on-duty in what authorities believe was a targeted attack.

It was around 9:15 p.m. when police say two 9th District officers were ambushed near 43rd and Ashland in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the city's South Side.

The officers were in a car, in plainclothes, following up on an earlier gang investigation at the time of the shooting, police said.

Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said both officers "were targeted" and "there are high security concerns" for both men.

The shooting prompted an all-out manhunt for the suspects.

Within minutes, a helicopter searched for suspects from the sky while a canine unit and dozens of boots were on the ground. Chicago police called in massive resources to chase the suspects down.

Three persons of interest were being questioned as of early Wednesday morning while an extensive search remained ongoing.



"We will get them," Johnson said, vowing to bring the shooters to justice.

Authorities believe the officers may have been hit by rifle fire, or some other high-powered weapon.

The officers were able to return fire, Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said, but it was not clear if they hit anyone.

Two weapons were recovered from the scene, police said.



The wounded officers were taken to Stroger Hospital where their conditions ultimately stabilized, Guglielmi said. One officer was shot in the hip and arm, the other was shot in the back.

"They are doing quite well, thank God," Johnson said.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel in a tweet called the shootings a "frightening reminder of the dangers our dedicated officers face."

Emanuel was at Stroger and spoke with the officers and their families, Johnson said.

