At least two Chicago Police officers were injured in a violent crash during a police pursuit following a shooting near the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The shooting was reported just after 5 p.m. on northbound I-94 near Cermak, according to Illinois State Police, but footage from the scene showed the northbound Chinatown feeder ramp closed before Cermak with a person on the ground.

Moments later, police were involved in a crash nearby at 31st and Shields in Bridgeport while pursuing a possible suspect, according to Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

A police officer was seen on the ground surrounded by authorities near the car wreck while another was seen being treated at the scene. Guglielmi said one officer was transported in serious condition and another was taken in good condition.

Chicago Fire officials said four people were transported to area hospitals in stable condition.

A large police presence was at both scenes Wednesday evening.

It was not immediately clear if the crash and the shooting were related.

Westbound 31st Street was shut down from the Dan Ryan Expressway and both directions of the feeder ramp were shut down from expressway to Cermak Road.

