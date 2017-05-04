An officer was hospitalized Wednesday night after ingesting what may have been glass in a salad he ordered from a Chicago restaurant.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. at the 16th District Police Station, when the sergeant was eating a meal from a nearby fast food establishment.

According to a statement from police, the sergeant bit down and “may have ingested a small amount of a foreign object (possibly glass).”

The restaurant had recently had a coffee pot shatter, and it inadvertently "contiminated their salad," police said.

According to authorities, numerous officers had eaten food from the restaurant but only the sergeant ordered a salad.

He was taken to a local hospital “out of an abundance of caution” and was listed in good condition as of Thursday morning, police said.

Area North Detectives are investigating the incident but said “early indications are that the matter is non-criminal in nature.”

Police did not immediately release further information on the restaurant.



