Off-Duty Robbins Cop Shoots, Kills Robbery Suspect in West Pullman | NBC Chicago
    NBC 5's Michelle Relerford

    An off-duty Robbins police officer shot and killed a man on the Far South Side after the man possibly tried to rob him early Friday morning, according to Chicago Police.

    “An out-of-jurisdiction officer was in Chicago and was involved in some kind of altercation,” Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told the Chicago Sun-Times.

    The shooting occurred about 6:50 a.m. in the 12300 block of South Wallace, and the “offender” was dead at the scene, police said.

    Additional details were not immediately available.

    Check back for more on this developing story.

    Published 2 hours ago

