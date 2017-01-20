An off-duty Robbins police officer shot and killed a man on the Far South Side after the man possibly tried to rob him early Friday morning, according to Chicago Police.

“An out-of-jurisdiction officer was in Chicago and was involved in some kind of altercation,” Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told the Chicago Sun-Times.

The shooting occurred about 6:50 a.m. in the 12300 block of South Wallace, and the “offender” was dead at the scene, police said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back for more on this developing story.