An off-duty Robbins police officer shot and killed a man on the Far South Side after the man possibly tried to rob him early Friday morning, according to Chicago Police.
“An out-of-jurisdiction officer was in Chicago and was involved in some kind of altercation,” Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told the Chicago Sun-Times.
The shooting occurred about 6:50 a.m. in the 12300 block of South Wallace, and the “offender” was dead at the scene, police said.
Additional details were not immediately available.
Published 2 hours ago