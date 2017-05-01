Obamas Head to Chicago For Presidential Center Model Unveiling: Report | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x

Obamas Head to Chicago For Presidential Center Model Unveiling: Report

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Barack and Michelle Obama will display a model of Obama Presidential Center this Wednesday at the South Shore Cultural Center, the Chicago Tribune reports.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Barack and Michelle Obama will display a model of Obama Presidential Center this Wednesday at the South Shore Cultural Center, the Chicago Tribune reports.

    The concept model will show the library and museum to be built in Jackson park as part of a South Side revitalization effort, the Tribune reports.

    Mayor Rahm Emanuel will be in attendance.

    Tickets are available by invitation only.

    Barack Obama will reportedly head to The Chicago Club for an event, according to the newspaper, but details were scarce on what that would entail.

    The Obamas has their wedding reception at the South Shore Cultural Center in 1992.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices