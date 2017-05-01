Barack and Michelle Obama will display a model of Obama Presidential Center this Wednesday at the South Shore Cultural Center, the Chicago Tribune reports.

The concept model will show the library and museum to be built in Jackson park as part of a South Side revitalization effort, the Tribune reports.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel will be in attendance.

Tickets are available by invitation only.

Barack Obama will reportedly head to The Chicago Club for an event, according to the newspaper, but details were scarce on what that would entail.

The Obamas has their wedding reception at the South Shore Cultural Center in 1992.