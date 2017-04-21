The Obamas greet the Trumps at the White House on Jan. 20, 2017, the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration and swearing in as president. (Published Friday, Jan. 20, 2017)

Former President Barack Obama will come to Chicago Monday to make his first public appearance since leaving the White House.

Obama will discuss community organizing and civic engagement at the University of Chicago, according to a news release. The discussion with "young leaders" is invitation-only, but a television feed will be provided.

"This event is part of President Obama’s post-presidency goal to encourage and support the next generation of leaders driven by strengthening communities around the country and the world," the release said.

Obama was a lecturer at the university for many years before entering politics.

He is also scheduled to appear May 25 with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at a ceremony in the country to mark the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation.

Since leaving the White House, Obama has been seen at events and restaurants in New York City and elsewhere, but hasn't appeared in public to make any statements.