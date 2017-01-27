O'Hare Named Second-Busiest Airport in US for 2016

The numbers are in, and O’Hare finished 2016 in second place, behind Atlanta’s Hartsfield Airport by about 20,000 flights. Midway finished the year in 25th place.

The FAA says O’Hare saw 867,635 arrivals and departures last year, down 0.9 percent from 2015. Atlanta had 898,356 operations, and their traffic was up 1.8 percent.

The busiest days for flights at O’Hare in 2015 were not during the traditional Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday travel periods. Not even close. O’Hare’s busiest day came Thursday, June 23, when the airport had 2,705 operations. Second busiest was the next day, when there 2,701 arrivals and departures. And busy days 3, 4, and 5 all came the next month.

The busiest day in November was the Sunday after Thanksgiving, November 27, with 2,616 flights. December’s busiest day was Thursday, Dec. 8 (2,420 flights). And the busiest month at O’Hare was August.

In terms of overall travel for 2016, Los Angeles International Airport was in third place behind O’Hare, with 696,890 operations (up 6.5 percent). Dallas-Fort Worth and Denver rounded out the top five U.S. airports.