O'Hare, Midway Security Chief to be Fired: Source | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x

O'Hare, Midway Security Chief to be Fired: Source

By Mary Ann Ahern

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Official word is coming any minute but a City Hall source close to Mayor Rahm Emanuel confirms that Jeff Redding, who oversees security at both O’Hare and Midway will be fired.

    Redding took the job last year, claiming he had lost his job at the illinois tollway in a house cleaning with newly elected Gov. Bruce Rauner. He failed to fully disclose he actually had been fired at the tollway. The Chicago Tribune reported last week Redding was fired after a female toll collector accused him of seeking sex and money in exchange for work related favors.

    Redding had a $19 million budget and nearly 300 employees. These are the same employees who took part in the United Airlines incident that has gone viral--four aviation officers have been suspended after dragging D.r David Dao off an airplane.

    Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices