O'Hare, Midway Security Chief to be Fired: Source

Official word is coming any minute but a City Hall source close to Mayor Rahm Emanuel confirms that Jeff Redding, who oversees security at both O’Hare and Midway will be fired.

Redding took the job last year, claiming he had lost his job at the illinois tollway in a house cleaning with newly elected Gov. Bruce Rauner. He failed to fully disclose he actually had been fired at the tollway. The Chicago Tribune reported last week Redding was fired after a female toll collector accused him of seeking sex and money in exchange for work related favors.

Redding had a $19 million budget and nearly 300 employees. These are the same employees who took part in the United Airlines incident that has gone viral--four aviation officers have been suspended after dragging D.r David Dao off an airplane.