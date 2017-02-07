Northwestern University is investigating reports of two separate sexual assaults on campus that allegedly involve the use of date rape drugs. NBC 5's Lauren Petty reports.

Northwestern University sent out a security alert Monday night after receiving reports of possible sexual assaults on campus that involve the use of a date rape drug.

The warning was issued after two reports were filed last week with the school’s Sexual Harassment Prevention Office in regards to separate incidents at two Northwestern fraternities.

On Feb. 2, the university’s Sexual Harassment Prevention Office received a report that four female students were potentially given a date rape drug while at a party at Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity that was held two and a half weeks earlier, on Jan. 21. Two of the four women said they believed they were sexually assaulted.

On Feb. 3, the university received an anonymous report of another sexual assault that allegedly took place on Feb. 2. In the report, a female student was sexually assaulted, possibly involving the use of a date rape drug, after attending an event at another fraternity house, school officials said. The report did not name the fraternity involved, and it was unclear as to where the alleged assault occurred.

In the alert posted to Northwestern University’s website, the school asks anyone with information to come forward.

“The Northwestern University Policy on Sexual Misconduct requires all employees, including student employees, as well as non-employees with teaching or supervisory authority, to report sexual misconduct of which they become aware,” the statement said.

Those who may know someone at risk are urged to call Northwestern University Police at 847-491-3456 or Evanston Police by dialing 9-1-1, or by using a Blue Light emergency telephone.