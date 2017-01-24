A northwest Indiana student died Monday night after collapsing following an intramural basketball game, police said.

La Porte County Emergency Medical Service and Kankakee Township Fire department first responders were sent to New Prairie High School in New Carlisle, Indiana around 7:25 p.m. after receiving a report of an unconscious person, according to police.

Upon arrival, a 17-year-old boy was found unresponsive. Police were told he was found in a hallway near the high school’s gymnasium after he had been playing in a basketball game.

Emergency responders performed CPR and rushed the student to the hospital, but he did not survive. The student was pronounced dead by an emergency room doctor at La Porte Hospital, police said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to help determine the cause of death. At this time, no foul play is suspected, police said.

“We are very saddened at the loss of this student,” superintendent of New Prairie United School Corporation Dr. Paul White said in a statement early Tuesday. “The New Prairie family is mourning his passing and we hope and pray that his family will take comfort in knowing the strength of all of our students and staff stand with them in their loss.”

New Prairie High School staff initiated a crisis plan to help students as they arrive at school Tuesday morning and learn of the passing, school officials said. Counselors and local ministers will also be available to provide support to students and staff.