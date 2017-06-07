No Injuries After Boat Fire Near Navy Pier: CFD

Eight passengers were evacuated from a boat after it caught fire Wednesday evening on Lake Michigan some 500 feet off Navy Pier, fire officials said.

All eight passengers, who were picked up by another "pleasure boat" and then transferred to a Chicago fire vessel which took them ashore, refused treatment at the scene, officials said.

The boat fire was reported about 7:35 p.m. and was "quickly extinguished," fire officials said in a tweet.

The boat lost all power, fire officials said, and police were called to tow the vessel away.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.