Above average temperatures are forecast for the Chicago area Wednesday, but colder air is in store. Byron Miranda has the latest forecast update. (Published 4 hours ago)

Due to low visibility from fog in the Chicago area, flights were not arriving at Midway Airport Wednesday afternoon.

The airport tweeted the news just before 3 p.m., telling travelers delays were "anticipated."

"Confirm flight status w/ airline," the tweet read.

Several counties, including Cook, were under a dense fog advisory until 9 p.m.

Visibility was expected to sit at a quarter-mile or less.

Parts of the area were also under a freezing rain advisory from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday, warning of ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch.