NBC_OTS_CHICAGO

    Due to low visibility from fog in the Chicago area, flights were not arriving at Midway Airport Wednesday afternoon. 

    The airport tweeted the news just before 3 p.m., telling travelers delays were "anticipated." 

    "Confirm flight status w/ airline," the tweet read. 

    Several counties, including Cook, were under a dense fog advisory until 9 p.m.

    Visibility was expected to sit at a quarter-mile or less. 

    Parts of the area were also under a freezing rain advisory from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday, warning of ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. 

    Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

