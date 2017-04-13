No Bail for Man Charged in Fatal Shooting of Cook County Judge

A 37-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Cook County judge this week on Chicago's South Side, police announced Wednesday. Trina Orlando reports.

A judge on Thursday denied bail for a 37-year-old man charged in the fatal shooting of a Cook County judge during a robbery this week in Chicago.

Joshua Smith appeared before a DuPage County judge, one day after he was with murder, attempted murder and obstruction of justice in connection with the murder of Cook County Associate Judge Raymond Myles.

Man Charged in Fatal Shooting of Cook County Judge: Police

A 37-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Cook County judge this week on Chicago's South Side, police announced Wednesday. Trina Orlando reports. (Published Wednesday, April 12, 2017)

Myles, 66, was fatally shot just before 5 a.m. Monday outside his home in the 9400 block of South Forest, police said.

Police said a 52-year-old woman walked out of her house and encountered the gunman. Words were exchanged, and the suspect shot her in the leg. Myles heard arguing and the gunshot and came to the aid of the woman, a friend the judge worked out with daily, according to police.

Myles "exchanged words with the offender," Chief of Detectives Melissa Staples said, and he was shot multiple times.

Police said they believe the robbery was "targeted" but Myles was not the intended target.

"Judge Myles was a public servant who held criminals accountable for their actions to make the city he called home a better place to live," said Deputy Superintendent Kevin Navarro. "While any act of violence in Chicago is one too many, this crime took from us a valuable partner in our fight to take violent offenders off the streets."

Chicago authorities had said Smith turned himself in for questioning earlier this week, but surveillance video also played a crucial role in the arrest.

"For the last 48 hours, area south detectives have worked nonstop to gather crucial evidence, review countless hours of video and ultimately build a timeline of events which allowed us to identify those responsible," Chief of Detectives Melissa Staples said Wednesday.

She added that the gun used in the crime is also linked to a robbery that took place in January.

Cook County Judge Killed in Chicago Shooting

A Cook County judge was killed early Monday in what Chicago police called "another senseless" shooting on the city's South Side. Christian Farr reports. (Published Monday, April 10, 2017)

In that case, the victim survived but no arrests have been made.

Authorities said they believe others were involved in Myles' death.

Navarro - who called the judge's killing "another senseless act of violence" - said Supt. Eddie Johnson ordered the department to use every resource to track down the offenders.

The FBI has offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to Myles' killer.

Police Pull Man From United Airlines Flight at O'Hare

United Airlines is being criticized after cellphone video surfaced of a passenger being forcibly removed from an at-capacity flight leaving from Chicago's O'Hare Airport Sunday night. NBC 5's Susan Carlson reports. (Published Tuesday, April 11, 2017)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives.