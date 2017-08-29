New Block of 'Hamilton' Tickets Go on Sale Tuesday

If you live in Chicago and haven’t seen the musical “Hamilton” yet, you’re going to get a chance to snag tickets Tuesday as a new block will go on sale.



According to Broadway in Chicago, a fresh batch of tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. The new block of tickets will cover a 16-week span beginning in mid-January and running into late-April, according to the website.

Fans looking to purchase tickets to the show can do so at The PrivateBank Theatre, by calling 1-800-775-2000, or on broadwayinchicago.com.

Tickets range from $65 to $190 for regular performances, according to Broadway officials.

There have also been changes recently announced to the "Ham4Ham" lottery.

The Chicago run of “Hamilton” began in Sept. 2016, and is currently booked at The PrivateBank Theatre through Jan. 7, 2018.