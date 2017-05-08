After a bloody weekend in Brighton Park's police district on Chicago's Southwest Side--cops, aldermen and residents rallied Monday night--many still questioning what can be done about the gang violence. Chris Hush reports.

'Whatever I Can Do': Neighborhood, Police Rally After 10 Shot in Bright Park

A heated exchange among residents as a tense crowd of more than 200 gathered to speak out against gun violence on the same corner where 10 people were shot on Sunday.

Resident Hector Lara says he's sick of the bloodshed.

"You're not sure if somebody is going to be out there doing a crossfire," said Lara. "Someone is going to get shot."

Like many other residents who attended operation wake up tonight--he's vowing to step up.

"Try to cooperate with whatever I can do," he says. "Whatever I can do."

"We need to say enough is enough," Paul Rutherford of Cook County Crime Stoppers said.

"It's scary," Glen Brooks, a Chicago Police Department area coordinator, said. "But I know together we're going to make a difference."

On sunday--two were killed, eight others wounded by gunfire in Brighton Park-- during a memorial for man who was murdered earlier in the day.

Police say two people fired rifles on the group in an act of gang retaliation.

Just last Tuesday gang members fired on two officers in an undercover police van--wounding both cops.

Police have since put out warnings and saturated the area with gang units.

"There is no making excuses for people who want to shoot and continue to harm the communities," said Ald. Raymond Lopez.

Sources confirm Lopez now has extra security with him.

Facing threats himself--the alderman is stern about ridding his ward of gang violence.

"What I deal with is what my residents deal with on a daily basis," he said.

Police have been on high alert since Sunday's shooting-- warning there could be retaliation.

Over the weekend an 18-year-old was arrested in the shooting of the two officers last week.