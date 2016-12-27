Nearly 20 Displaced in West Suburban Apartment Fire

An overnight apartment fire in Aurora left nearly two dozen people without a place to stay Tuesday morning.

The first started around 2 a.m. in the southwest corner of a 20-unit apartment complex in the 200 block of Oakhurst, fire officials said.

Firefighters managed to get all of the residents out safely, according to the Aurora Fire Department, including two people rescued by ladders from a second-story balcony.

Strong winds contributed to the growing flames, officials said.

By the time fire crews put out the blaze, at least 10 of the upper- and lower-level apartments were in ruins, leaving 15 adults and four children displaced in the fire.

Red Cross is helping the displaced find a place to stay until the apartments are repaired.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, officials said.