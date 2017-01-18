Navy Pier Offers Free Ferris Wheel Rides Wednesday

Navy Pier is offering the chance to ride its new Centennial Wheel for free Wednesday.

Free rides on the new Ferris wheel will be given until 12 p.m., or to the first 1,700 riders, weather permitting.

Wednesday is one of a number of “Free Wheel Days” to be given to guests throughout the year. Other dates have yet to be announced.

Standard ticket prices usually cost $15 per ride for adults and $12 for children ages 3 to 11.

Named in honor of Navy Pier’s 100th anniversary, the new 196-foot Centennial Wheel stands 49 feet taller and fits up to 180 more passengers per ride than the previous attraction, which opened in 1995 and was removed in January.

It also has temperature-controlled gondolas, padded seats, TV screens and speakers.