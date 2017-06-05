NWS Warns of 'Life Threatening Waves' at Chicago Beaches | NBC Chicago
NWS Warns of 'Life Threatening Waves' at Chicago Beaches

The alert took effect at 1 p.m. Monday and remains in effect through Tuesday evening

    Byron Miranda has the latest forecast update for the Chicago area. 

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    A Beach Hazards statement was issued by the National Weather Service Monday afternoon, continuing through Tuesday. 

    The alert for Lake and Cook counties in Illinois along with northwest Indiana beaches, warns of "life threatening waves" of up to 8 feet and strong rip and structural currents. 

    "People visiting the beaches should stay out of the water," according to the NWS. 

    High waves prompted authorities to suspend their search for a woman who went missing in Lake Michigan after entering the water at the popular Montrose Beach on Sunday. 

    Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

