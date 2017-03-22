The NCAA’s Frozen Four championship is coming to Chicago in early April, and we now know which 16 teams will be competing for spots at the biggest event in collegiate hockey.

The Frozen Four will take place on Apr. 6 and 8 at the United Center in Chicago, and will feature the four best college hockey teams in the nation. 16 teams have made the bracket for the tournament, but only four will make it to the Windy City.

Several Chicago Blackhawks prospects will be among those competing for the top prize in college hockey. Defenseman Chad Krys will join his Boston University teammates in the tournament, and he’s been having a strong season for the Terriers as he’s scored five goals and dished out five assists in his first season at the school.

Notre Dame defenseman Dennis Gilbert will also be participating in the tournament, and he’ll be looking to build on a strong 2016-17 season that saw him rack up 22 assists in 37 games for the Fighting Irish.

Finally there’s Matt Iacopelli, a right winger who will be suiting up for Western Michigan University in the tournament. He’s had a strong scoring year, with 20 goals and 14 assists to help his team into the tournament field.

Here is the full schedule of games (all times Central):

Northeast Regional:

First Round – Saturday

UMass-Lowell vs. Cornell, 11am

Minnesota vs. Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Quarterfinal – Sunday

Semifinal Winners 2:30 p.m.

East Regional:

First Round – Friday

Harvard vs. Providence 3pm

Western Michigan vs. Air Force 6:30 pm

Quarterfinal – Saturday

Semifinal Winners 7:30pm

Midwest Regional:

First Round – Saturday

Denver vs. Michigan Tech 12pm

Union (NY) vs. Penn State 3:30pm

Quarterfinal – Sunday

Semifinal Winners 6:00pm

West Regional:

First Round – Friday

Boston University vs. North Dakota 2pm

Minnesota-Duluth vs. Ohio State 5:30pm

Quarterfinal – Saturday

Semifinal Winners 5pm

The Frozen Four will take place at the United Center beginning on Thurs, Apr. 6, with games taking place at 5pm and 8:30pm. The national championship game will take place on Sat, Apr. 8 at 7pm.