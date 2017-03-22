The NCAA’s Frozen Four championship is coming to Chicago in early April, and we now know which 16 teams will be competing for spots at the biggest event in collegiate hockey.
The Frozen Four will take place on Apr. 6 and 8 at the United Center in Chicago, and will feature the four best college hockey teams in the nation. 16 teams have made the bracket for the tournament, but only four will make it to the Windy City.
Several Chicago Blackhawks prospects will be among those competing for the top prize in college hockey. Defenseman Chad Krys will join his Boston University teammates in the tournament, and he’s been having a strong season for the Terriers as he’s scored five goals and dished out five assists in his first season at the school.
Notre Dame defenseman Dennis Gilbert will also be participating in the tournament, and he’ll be looking to build on a strong 2016-17 season that saw him rack up 22 assists in 37 games for the Fighting Irish.
Finally there’s Matt Iacopelli, a right winger who will be suiting up for Western Michigan University in the tournament. He’s had a strong scoring year, with 20 goals and 14 assists to help his team into the tournament field.
Here is the full schedule of games (all times Central):
Northeast Regional:
First Round – Saturday
UMass-Lowell vs. Cornell, 11am
Minnesota vs. Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
Quarterfinal – Sunday
Semifinal Winners 2:30 p.m.
East Regional:
First Round – Friday
Harvard vs. Providence 3pm
Western Michigan vs. Air Force 6:30 pm
Quarterfinal – Saturday
Semifinal Winners 7:30pm
Midwest Regional:
First Round – Saturday
Denver vs. Michigan Tech 12pm
Union (NY) vs. Penn State 3:30pm
Quarterfinal – Sunday
Semifinal Winners 6:00pm
West Regional:
First Round – Friday
Boston University vs. North Dakota 2pm
Minnesota-Duluth vs. Ohio State 5:30pm
Quarterfinal – Saturday
Semifinal Winners 5pm
The Frozen Four will take place at the United Center beginning on Thurs, Apr. 6, with games taking place at 5pm and 8:30pm. The national championship game will take place on Sat, Apr. 8 at 7pm.