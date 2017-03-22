NCAA Announces Frozen Four Hockey Tournament Schedule | NBC Chicago
NCAA Announces Frozen Four Hockey Tournament Schedule

Several Blackhawks players will compete to advance to the Frozen Four, which will be held at the United Center

By James Neveau

    The NCAA’s Frozen Four championship is coming to Chicago in early April, and we now know which 16 teams will be competing for spots at the biggest event in collegiate hockey.

    The Frozen Four will take place on Apr. 6 and 8 at the United Center in Chicago, and will feature the four best college hockey teams in the nation. 16 teams have made the bracket for the tournament, but only four will make it to the Windy City.

    Several Chicago Blackhawks prospects will be among those competing for the top prize in college hockey. Defenseman Chad Krys will join his Boston University teammates in the tournament, and he’s been having a strong season for the Terriers as he’s scored five goals and dished out five assists in his first season at the school.

    Notre Dame defenseman Dennis Gilbert will also be participating in the tournament, and he’ll be looking to build on a strong 2016-17 season that saw him rack up 22 assists in 37 games for the Fighting Irish.

    Finally there’s Matt Iacopelli, a right winger who will be suiting up for Western Michigan University in the tournament. He’s had a strong scoring year, with 20 goals and 14 assists to help his team into the tournament field.

    Here is the full schedule of games (all times Central):

    Northeast Regional:

    First Round – Saturday

    UMass-Lowell vs. Cornell, 11am

    Minnesota vs. Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

    Quarterfinal – Sunday

    Semifinal Winners 2:30 p.m.

    East Regional:

    First Round – Friday

    Harvard vs. Providence 3pm

    Western Michigan vs. Air Force 6:30 pm

    Quarterfinal – Saturday

    Semifinal Winners 7:30pm

    Midwest Regional:

    First Round – Saturday

    Denver vs. Michigan Tech 12pm

    Union (NY) vs. Penn State 3:30pm

    Quarterfinal – Sunday

    Semifinal Winners 6:00pm

    West Regional:

    First Round – Friday

    Boston University vs. North Dakota 2pm

    Minnesota-Duluth vs. Ohio State 5:30pm

    Quarterfinal – Saturday

    Semifinal Winners 5pm

    The Frozen Four will take place at the United Center beginning on Thurs, Apr. 6, with games taking place at 5pm and 8:30pm. The national championship game will take place on Sat, Apr. 8 at 7pm.

