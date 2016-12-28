NBC 5's Favorite Moments of 2016 | NBC Chicago
NBC_OTS_CHICAGO
Chi-Town Rising New Year's Eve Event in Chicago

Chi-Town Rising New Year's Eve Event in Chicago

Chicago's epic New Year’s Eve celebration to be held along the Chicago River

NBC 5's Favorite Moments of 2016

Ahead of Chi-Town Rising, everyone at NBC 5 took a look back at the best moments of this year.

Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 45 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices