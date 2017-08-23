Police Issue Warning After a Dozen Downtown-Area Robberies

Police say 12 robberies or thefts happened within just six days in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood. So what can you do to stay safe? Chris Hush reports.

Two out of a dozen recent robberies in Streeterville and River North were witnessed by NBC 5 employees over the past month.

Not only did one unfold in front of an NBC 5 photographer.

"I hear screaming, I look up, this girl is on the ground," Raza Siddiqui, an NBC 5 photographer said.

Courtney Copenhagen, another NBC 5 employee, witnessed a different robbery.

"This poor woman sitting there, she was walking and talking on her cellphone and while she was doing that these two guys pulled up, jump out of the car, grabbed her cell phone right from her, jumped in the car and took off.

Police put out an alert after twelve of these robberies took place in the span of six days across neighborhoods like River North and Streeterville, just feet from the studios at NBC Tower.

The incident times and locations are:





0-100 block of East Hubbard St., Sunday, August 6, 2017 in the morning.

300 block of East Illinois St., Sunday, August 6, 2017 in the evening.

300 block of East Illinois St., Sunday, August 6, 2017 in the afternoon.

600 block on North Michigan Ave., Monday, August 7, 2017 in the afternoon.

900 block of North Wells St., Wednesday, August 9, 2017 in the afternoon.

400 block of North Orleans St., Thursday, August 10, 2017 in the morning.

200 block of East Ohio St., Thursday, August 10, 2017 in the afternoon.

100 block of East Grand Ave., Thursday, August 10, 2017 in the afternoon.

200 block of East Delaware Pl., Thursday, August 10, 2017 in the afternoon.

200 block of West Kinzie St., Friday, August 11, 2017 in the afternoon.

200 block of East Delaware Pl., Friday, August 11, 2017 in the afternoon.

600 block of North Lake Shore Dr., Friday, August 11, 2017 in the afternoon.





Police believe one of the offenders could be as young at 15-years-old and the other as old as 24.

Even tourists watching their back in the heart of downtown Chicago.

"People need to be more aware of their surroundings in this day and age," Allison Prezioso, visiting Chicago, said.

Police remind you stay aware of your surroundings no matter where you are. If confronted remain calm and never chase the suspects, police say.