The North American tour of Disney’s “Aladdin” has extended their tour dates at the Cadillac Palace Theatre through September 10, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Tickets are currently available for the musical comedy April 11 through July 2, but tickets for shows running July 5 through September 10 will go on sale for the public on April 6, according to Ticketmaster’s website.

Tickets can be purchased online here or by calling (800) 775-2000.

The Cadillac Palace Theatre, which originally opened in 1926, will host the national tour premiere of “Aladdin” when the musical debuts on April 11.