Multi-Vehicle Crash Shuts Down Route 41 Near Waukegan

A multi-vehicle crash on Route 41 near Waukegan shut down the roadway for several hours overnight.

Police said the crash happened around 2 a.m. just before the Old Skokie Road exit and involved three vehicles, two of which appeared rolled over at the scene.

Few details were released by authorities but reports from the scene indicated at least one person was killed in the crash.

Route 41 was shut down between Martin Luther King Drive and Route 120.

Commuters in the area were being told to use alternate routes, including Interstate 94 or Green Bay Road.

Check back for details on this developing story.