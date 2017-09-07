A multi-vehicle crash on the inbound Kennedy Expressway in Chicago left at least three lanes blocked, causing major delays during the Thursday morning rush hour.

The crash happened at Montrose Avenue and involved at least four vehicles.

Police and fire officials were called to the scene as the accident blocked three lanes on the heavily-traveled expressway.

It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries.

Travel times Thursday morning climbed well over an hour for the roadway. The accident scene was cleared just after 7 a.m.