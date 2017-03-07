Mr. T's Former Suburban Mansion Listed for $7.5M

A Lake Forest mansion once owned by Mr. T is back on the market, roughly three decades after the Chicago-born celebrity made headlines at the property for what has since been remembered as the "Lake Forecast Chain Saw Massacre." The property, which became the center of controversy in the late-80s after Mr. T cut down over 100 oak trees at the home in an effort to quell his allergies, has now been listed for $7.5 million. Called Two Gables, the nine-bedroom, 10-bathroom home on 7.5 acres of land now features a four-car garage with an apartment above it. The home was built in 1910 by Harrie T. Lindeberg and was renovated and redesigned in 1928 by David Adler, according to listing agent Andra O'Neill with @properties. According to the listing, the gardens on the property have since been restored and the home was awarded the Lake Forest Preservation Foundation Rehabilitation Award following a renovation in 2006. “When we decided to move from London to Chicago, as a mother with two young children and two dogs, I was both excited and naturally a little nervous," the current homeowner said in a statement to NBC Chicago. "Immediately Two Gables was like home from home – not just a large, beautiful, notable house. It felt like a piece of England that I had left behind."