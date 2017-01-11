Mother, 2 Children Found Dead Inside Lake in The Hills Home

A mother and her two children were found dead inside a townhome in Lake in the Hills Tuesday afternoon after what authorities believe may have been a murder-suicide.

Just before 3 p.m., police responded to a call reporting an unresponsive person inside a residence in the northwest suburb on the 2300 block of Daybreak Drive.

Upon arrival, Lake in the Hills police and Huntley Fire Department crews discovered three bodies inside the home, police said. The McHenry County Coroner identified the three victims Wednesday morning to be Carla Lopez-Mejia, 27, her 11-year-old son Ezequiel Garcia, and her 8-year-old daughter, Ariana Garcia, police said.

Preliminary investigation suggest the deaths were a murder-suicide and an isolated incident, police said.

Further information and cause of deaths will be released upon the completion of autopsies and toxicology reports scheduled for Wednesday, police said.