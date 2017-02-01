Looking for some romance with your fondue?

Geja’s Café, in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, has been named one of the top 100 most romantic restaurants in the country by Open Table, according to a news release. The elegant eatery was chosen based on reviews from more than 10 million Open Table user reviews.

To celebrate, the 52-year-old Gejas Café is planning a Valentine’s celebration for 11 days from Feb. 10 to Feb. 20. The restaurant will feature sparkling wines, live flamenco and classical guitarists and more.

“Our goal at Geja’s is to create the perfect Valentine’s experience for our guests over all eleven days,” said Jeff Lawler, Geja’s owner, in the release. “We will combine the ingredients – romantic atmosphere, fine champagnes, lavish decorations, live music, flower arrangements by Dilly Lily, couple massage packages at Lincoln Park Massage plus delicious fondues - into the perfect recipe for romance.”

Diners looking to partake in the romance can go to Geja’s website and click on the Valentine’s icon for a reservation or call 773-281-9101.

Two other Illinois restaurants made Open Table’s list: Nick and Nino’s Penthouse Steakhouse in Springfield and Perry Street Brasserie in Galena.