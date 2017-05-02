Starting Tuesday, you can get tickets to some of the hottest concerts of the summer for just $20.

In celebration of National Concert Day, Live Nation is offering one million concert tickets at a reduced price for a limited time only as part of its "Kickoff to Summer Ticket Promotion."

From 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 2 until 11:59 p.m. on May 9, music fans can buy $20 tickets to more than 1,000 participating shows across the country.

More than 30 concerts in Chicago are among the nationwide events that can be purchased for the special price.

Events in Live Nation's $20 "Kickoff to Summer Ticket Promotion" include:

311 - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 7/2/2017

- Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 7/2/2017 All Time Low - Aragon Ballroom (Chicago, IL) - 7/21/2017

- Aragon Ballroom (Chicago, IL) - 7/21/2017 Ann Wilson of Heart - House of Blues (Chicago) - 6/16/2017

- House of Blues (Chicago) - 6/16/2017 Buckingham/ McVie - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 7/3/2017

- Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 7/3/2017 Dead & Company - Wrigley Field (Chicago) - 06/30/2017

- Wrigley Field (Chicago) - 06/30/2017 Dispatch - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 7/1/2017

- Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 7/1/2017 Dropkick Murphys - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 8/8/2017

- Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 8/8/2017 Echo & The Bunnymen - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 7/23/2017

- Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 7/23/2017 Elvis Costello - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 6/12/2017

- Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 6/12/2017 Flogging Molly - Aragon Ballroom (Chicago, IL) - 6/2/2017

- Aragon Ballroom (Chicago, IL) - 6/2/2017 Foreigner - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 8/9/2017

- Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 8/9/2017 Goo Goo Dolls - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 7/24/2017

- Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 7/24/2017 Idina Menzel - Chicago Theatre (Chicago, IL) - 8/12/2017

- Chicago Theatre (Chicago, IL) - 8/12/2017 James Taylor - Wrigley Field (Chicago, IL) - 7/17/2017

- Wrigley Field (Chicago, IL) - 7/17/2017 Jill Scott - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 7/22/2017

- Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 7/22/2017 Kidz Bop Kids - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 7/30/2017

- Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 7/30/2017 LANY - House of Blues (Chicago) - 10/20/2017

- House of Blues (Chicago) - 10/20/2017 Lionel Richie - United Center (Chicago) - 8/26/2017

- United Center (Chicago) - 8/26/2017 Natalie Merchant - Chicago Theatre (Chicago, IL) - 7/9/2017

- Chicago Theatre (Chicago, IL) - 7/9/2017 Nickelback - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 8/12/2017

- Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 8/12/2017 Paul Simon - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 6/14/2017

- Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 6/14/2017 Prince Royce - Aragon Ballroom (Chicago, IL) - 7/22/2017

- Aragon Ballroom (Chicago, IL) - 7/22/2017 Queen + Adam Lambert - United Center (Chicago) - 7/13/2017

- United Center (Chicago) - 7/13/2017 Rise Against - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 6/9/2017

- Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 6/9/2017 Rival Sons - House of Blues (Chicago) - 5/14/2017

- House of Blues (Chicago) - 5/14/2017 Slightly Stoopid - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 7/9/2017

- Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 7/9/2017 SoMo - House of Blues (Chicago) - 5/17/2017

- House of Blues (Chicago) - 5/17/2017 SoSoSummer - Chicago Theatre (Chicago, IL) - 5/28/2017

- Chicago Theatre (Chicago, IL) - 5/28/2017 Straight No Chaser - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 7/13/2017

- Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 7/13/2017 Sublime With Rome - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 9/8/2017

- Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 9/8/2017 TECH N9NE - House of Blues (Chicago) - 5/25/2017

- House of Blues (Chicago) - 5/25/2017 Third Eye Blind - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 7/6/2017

- Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 7/6/2017 Young the Giant - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 9/9/2017

See a full list of nationwide shows available in the $20 concert ticket offer here.

Buy tickets by visiting Ticketmaster and Live Nation's "Kickoff to Summer" website.