Starting Tuesday, you can get tickets to some of the hottest concerts of the summer for just $20.
In celebration of National Concert Day, Live Nation is offering one million concert tickets at a reduced price for a limited time only as part of its "Kickoff to Summer Ticket Promotion."
From 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 2 until 11:59 p.m. on May 9, music fans can buy $20 tickets to more than 1,000 participating shows across the country.
More than 30 concerts in Chicago are among the nationwide events that can be purchased for the special price.
Events in Live Nation's $20 "Kickoff to Summer Ticket Promotion" include:
- 311 - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 7/2/2017
- All Time Low - Aragon Ballroom (Chicago, IL) - 7/21/2017
- Ann Wilson of Heart - House of Blues (Chicago) - 6/16/2017
- Buckingham/ McVie - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 7/3/2017
- Dead & Company - Wrigley Field (Chicago) - 06/30/2017
- Dispatch - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 7/1/2017
- Dropkick Murphys - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 8/8/2017
- Echo & The Bunnymen - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 7/23/2017
- Elvis Costello - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 6/12/2017
- Flogging Molly - Aragon Ballroom (Chicago, IL) - 6/2/2017
- Foreigner - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 8/9/2017
- Goo Goo Dolls - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 7/24/2017
- Idina Menzel - Chicago Theatre (Chicago, IL) - 8/12/2017
- James Taylor - Wrigley Field (Chicago, IL) - 7/17/2017
- Jill Scott - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 7/22/2017
- Kidz Bop Kids - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 7/30/2017
- LANY - House of Blues (Chicago) - 10/20/2017
- Lionel Richie - United Center (Chicago) - 8/26/2017
- Natalie Merchant - Chicago Theatre (Chicago, IL) - 7/9/2017
- Nickelback - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 8/12/2017
- Paul Simon - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 6/14/2017
- Prince Royce - Aragon Ballroom (Chicago, IL) - 7/22/2017
- Queen + Adam Lambert - United Center (Chicago) - 7/13/2017
- Rise Against - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 6/9/2017
- Rival Sons - House of Blues (Chicago) - 5/14/2017
- Slightly Stoopid - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 7/9/2017
- SoMo - House of Blues (Chicago) - 5/17/2017
- SoSoSummer - Chicago Theatre (Chicago, IL) - 5/28/2017
- Straight No Chaser - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 7/13/2017
- Sublime With Rome - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 9/8/2017
- TECH N9NE - House of Blues (Chicago) - 5/25/2017
- Third Eye Blind - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 7/6/2017
- Young the Giant - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (Chicago) - 9/9/2017
See a full list of nationwide shows available in the $20 concert ticket offer here.
Buy tickets by visiting Ticketmaster and Live Nation's "Kickoff to Summer" website.