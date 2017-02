More than 100 firefighters were responding to a brush fire in Kankakee County Monday afternoon, a fire official confirmed.

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

More Than 100 Firefighters Responds to Brush Fire in Kankakee County

UP NEXT

More than 100 firefighters were responding to a brush fire in Kankakee County Monday afternoon, a fire official confirmed.

Smoke could be seen billowing from a wooded area in Pembroke while about half a dozen fire department vehicles lined a nearby street about 1:35 p.m.

Multiple buildings are in the area where the fire department was responding.

The Pembroke Fire Department could not be immediately reached for further details.