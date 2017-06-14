More Storms Possible as Heat Wave Continues

Storms bringing the potential for hail, winds of up to 60 mph and flooding could move into parts of the Chicago area Wednesday as temperatures reach near 90 degrees for the fifth day in a row.

Periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms, some possibly becoming strong to severe, may develop in far west Chicago suburbs by the late morning hours.

Storms that do develop could then move east toward Chicago by the early afternoon hours and into northwest Indiana by 4 p.m.

If the atmosphere destabilizes a second time Wednesday evening, another round of storms could also move into the area.

The entire Chicago area is under a "slight" risk for severe weather, according to the National Weather Service.

Conditions remained unclear as of 9:30 a.m., with models conflicted on whether or not storms would in fact develop.

Temperatures are forecast to reach into the upper-80s and low-90s with heat index readings of up to 100 degrees.

The warm weather was already met with some storms Tuesday afternoon, prompting warnings in some parts of northern Illinois.

More rain is expected Thursday morning before a dry stretch in the afternoon, while showers and storms could then return late Thursday night through the day on Friday and into the weekend.

Even with storms possible, high temperatures are forecasted to stay in the upper 80s through the weekend before cooling to around 78 degrees on Sunday.