The studio behind "Office Christmas Party" is promoting the release of the films DVD by bringing early Christmas bonuses to those in Chicago Tuesday.

You can grab cash and prizes at a money booth in Millennium Park Tuesday.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., people will have the chance to step inside a custom money booth and grab as much cash and prize certificates as they can.

It’s part of a promotion for the DVD debut of the comedy “Office Christmas Party,” starring Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman and T.J. Miller.

The Office Christmas Party booth will be set up near Wrigley Square near North Michigan Avenue and East Randolph Street.