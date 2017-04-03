Model Karlie Kloss Brings Summer Camp to Chicago

Model and entrepreneur Karlie Kloss has launched a series of summer camps for 2017 that will take place across the country, including in Chicago.

The Kode With Klossy summer camps are set to take place in 10 cities across the US, providing nearly 300 scholarships to young women and girls. That number is up from the 80 scholarships the group provided in 2016.

The 15 summer camps will hit Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Oakland, Austin, Detroit, Miami, Atlanta and New Orleans and will offer “front-end and back-end software engineering.” It will also teach participants the “fundamentals of Ruby on Rails.”

Kloss, who was born in Chicago and took her first coding course three years ago, launched the two-week course in 2015 with a goal of increasing access to computer science education and empowering “women to unlock code’s potential.”

The 24-year-old aims to help close the gender gap by giving women access to education and experience they might not have had the opportunity to obtain otherwise, according to a press release announcing the latest round of summer camps.

The application process began Monday and ends on April 28. Teenagers between the ages of 13 and 18 can apply by submitting a video and essay on their passion for learning code.

Attendance will be fully funded for all scholars, according to the announcement from organizers.