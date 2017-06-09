Search crews in Yellow Stone National Park found the body of a man from the Chicago area Friday evening near the park’s north entrance, the National Park Service confirmed.

Jeff Murphy, 56, of Batavia, went hiking on the park’s Rescue Creek Trail on Wednesday, according to park service statement. A search was initiated for him when his wife said he failed to check in, the statement says.

The park service said it “appears” that Murphy fell to his death on Turkey Pen Peak.

“All of us at Yellowstone extend our sympathy to the Murphy family for their tragic loss,” said Superintendent Dan Wenk.

At its peak, the search involved eight hiking teams, five dog teams, four horse teams, and a helicopter, the park service said.

The Rescue Creek Trail, which had been closed due to the search for Murphy, is open, but temporary closures in the area were expected until the investigation is complete, the park service said.

Calls to Murphy’s family were not immediately returned.