Authorities say their search for a missing mom and baby in Streator continued Monday morning, but social media posts indicate the infant child may have been found safe. Lauren Petty reports.

Family members say an 11-month-old child who authorities believed may have been abducted from Streator, Illinois, along with his mother, was dropped off at a family friend's home over the weekend, but the search for the boy's mother continued early Monday morning.

Mindy Stratton, the mother of missing person Kayla Stratton, said her grandson Paul Merritte was left in his car seat on an acquaintance's porch late Sunday evening.

The news was not confirmed by the LaSalle County Sheriff's office, which said early Monday morning that the search for both the young mother and her child remained ongoing. Authorities had said the pair may have been abducted by the child's father.

Kayla Stratton, 24, and her 11-month-old son were last seen around 11 p.m. on Friday, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities said in a missing persons alert that the child was "consensually taken" by his father, 33-year-old Clarence Merritte, who is a suspect in the case.

(L-R) Clarence Merritte, 33; Paul Merritte, 11 months; and Kayla Stratton, 24

Photo credit: LaSalle County Sheriff's Office

According to police, Stratton was in a car in the 1900 block of East 1st Street as the suspect chased her in another vehicle, ramming her car multiple times and forcing her off the road, where she crashed into a utility pole.

The suspect then struck and took Stratton from her car by the hair, officials said, forcing her into his vehicle, which was later found abandoned several blocks west of the incident.

All three remained missing as of Sunday, and the sheriff's office, along with the Streator Police Department, continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LaSalle County Sheriff's office at (815) 433-2161.