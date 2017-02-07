For nearly a year, NBC 5 viewers have asked why beloved sportscaster Mike Adamle has been missing from the 10 p.m. team.

Now, in the midst of one of the biggest battles he’s ever had to face, Adamle said he is ready to answer that question.

He’s hoping his story will bring awareness to a condition that many athletes may suffer from later in life.

“It shook my world and it just got kind of a little bit worse sometimes every day,” he said.

In sharing his story, Adamle hopes that he can help others who may be suffering but unaware of the devastating condition.

“I didn’t want to make a big thing out of this, I’m no hero, but there’s a lot of us out here and there’s a lot you can do to mitigate some of these things,” Adamle told his colleague Peggy Kusinski.

Adamle’s story will air on NBC 5 at 10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.