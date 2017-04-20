Three Midwest cities have been named on a list of “U.S Cities to Watch in 2017.”

The list, created by Condé Nast Traveler, looked for cities that attracted people to either live or visit them.

Milwaukee was named thanks to its cultural legacy and food reputation, according to the publication. The city counts with more than 40 summer festivals and the Milwaukee Art Museum attracts visitors from all around the country with its 25,000 pieces of art.

It was also noted for its six-mile lakefront trail and active theater life, which includes Broadway productions and well-known companies performing in the Marcus Center of the Performing Arts.

Indianapolis’ rising cuisine is what gave the city a spot in this list. With award-winning and nominated restaurants, Indianapolis was dubbed the place for food lovers.

Detroit was also named for its culture and food scene. Midtown is known as the Cultural Center thanks to having the Detroit Institute of Arts, Michigan Science Center, the Museum of African American History, Detroit Historical Museum and Detroit Public Library just steps from each other.

Other cities to make the list include Baltimore, St. Louis, and Fort Worth, Texas.