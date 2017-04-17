A gun was recovered and four people were detained after a Snapchat video surfaced Monday of a student brandishing a firearm in a suburban middle school, police said.

Berwyn police responded to Lincoln Middle School, on the 6400 block of West 16th Street, about 1:38 p.m. after they were “made aware” of the Snapchat video, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

“The school was immediately placed on a hard lock-down, and a search was conducted within the school,” police said in the post. “During the search, a handgun was recovered.”

School authorities were collaborating with the department, police said.

“There is no threat or danger to the greater public or within the school as a result of this incident,” police said.

Authorities did not specify the ages of those being detained or if charges were pending.