Student Flashed Gun on Snapchat at Suburban Middle School: Cops | NBC Chicago
Student Flashed Gun on Snapchat at Suburban Middle School: Cops

By Richard Ray

    Getty Images/Robyn Beck

    A gun was recovered and four people were detained after a Snapchat video surfaced Monday of a student brandishing a firearm in a suburban middle school, police said.

    Berwyn police responded to Lincoln Middle School, on the 6400 block of West 16th Street, about 1:38 p.m. after they were “made aware” of the Snapchat video, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

    “The school was immediately placed on a hard lock-down, and a search was conducted within the school,” police said in the post. “During the search, a handgun was recovered.”

    School authorities were collaborating with the department, police said.

    “There is no threat or danger to the greater public or within the school as a result of this incident,” police said.

    Authorities did not specify the ages of those being detained or if charges were pending.

    Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 40 minutes ago

