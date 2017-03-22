An employee at a store on Michigan Avenue was maced by a group of shoplifters Tuesday night, according to police.

Around 8:20 p.m., police say several women walked into the Gap storefront in the 500 block of North Michigan, grabbed clothes, and took off without paying.

An employee then followed the women and confronted them outside of the store near Michigan Avenue and Ohio Street.

That is when the thieves sprayed the worker with mace, or some type of irritant. The employee was said to be recovering Wednesday morning.

Chicago police are searching for the suspects.

No one is in custody.