Metra Offers Free Rides for Parents Taking Kids to Work

Taking your kids to work next week just got a little bit easier.

Metra announced it will give free rides to riders under 18 who are accompanied by an adult for “National Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day” on April 27. Every adult ticket will be able to cover up to three kids.

Metra CEO, Don Orseno said on a statement the company has celebrated this event for many years and hopes the free rides make the commuting easier.

“This day provides a unique opportunity for boys and girls to be exposed to what their parents do during the workday, and we know that for many of our riders, commuting with Metra is a part of that," Orseno said in a statement.

This year’s theme for the event is “Count On Me.” Parents can use #COUNTONME on their social media to show their support for the event.