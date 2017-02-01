Metra Fare Increase Takes Effect Wednesday

Commuting just got more expensive for Metra riders, as another fare hike kicks in on Wednesday. NBC 5's Susan Carlson reports. (Published 53 minutes ago)

Passengers are paying more to travel on Chicago's suburban commuter rail service, as Metra's fare increase takes effect Wednesday.

One-way tickets will increase by 25 cents, or between 2.4 and 7.1 percent depending on how far a passenger is traveling. Monthly passes are increasing by $11.75, while 10-ride tickets will cost $2.75 more per ticket.

Metra's board approved the hike last year. They say it will generate an additional $16 million, and all of that money will go toward a backlog of capital projects.

The fare increase is Metra's third in three years.

One month after approving this latest hike, the Metra board voted to give CEO Don Orseno a $28,000 pay raise.

Board members said Orseno — who now makes $317,500 annually — was underpaid compared to his peers.