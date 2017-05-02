A downstate Illinois woman who died in a Missouri car accident left behind a home filled with 33 healthy cats and a journal detailing each feline's personality, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Loma Kenner, 65, lived in a two-story house in Cairo where rescuers found dozens of cats after her death, the newspaper reports. Kenner reportedly kept meticulous medical records of each cat, too.

“Every morning when I wake up in my bedroom on the second floor, I rise up and first look at the cats that are sleeping with me and they raise their little faces, yawning, some stretching looking back,” one journal entry reads, according to the Sun-Times.

Another states the preferred snack of one of her cats.

“Chugger goes to the dishes along with the herd and eats some, then stands there alone and meowing. Can’t eat alone! He licks a little of the tuna and chicken, so that’s out. I’ll have to get him more regular tuna,” the entry reportedly reads.

Morton Grove-based Wright-Way Rescue, along with five other groups, got all of the cats out of the home over the span of eight days.

According to the newspaper, Project Hope Humane Society in Metropolis; the Angelina Foundation for Animal Welfare in Alto Pass; Herrin Animal Control; and St. Francis CARE Animal Shelter in Murphysboro all took part in the rescue operation.

The cats were scurrying between rooms in the home through holes in the wall, the newspaper reported, but now almost all 33 are still available for adoption as of Sunday afternoon.

Anyone interested in adopting the orphaned cats from Wright-Way Rescue is asked to take fill out a survey to be matched with the feline’s personality. Finding Forever Animal Rescue requires those considering adoption to visit the cat and offer proof of residence. The Sun-Times reports adoption fees at different shelters ranging from $50 to $125.

Finding Forever Animal Rescue founder Becca Baird told the newspaper the cats are “ready for some loving and some attention.