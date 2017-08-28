Men Try to Lure 5th Grader into Car With Candy, iPhone in Palos Park: Principal - NBC Chicago
    Men Try to Lure 5th Grader into Car With Candy, iPhone in Palos Park: Principal

    Two men tried to lure a fifth-grade girl into their car Friday afternoon with candy and an iPhone in southwest suburban Palos Park.

    The men were in a red Ford Mustang when they tried to get a Palos East student into their car at the corner of Moraine Drive and Cour D’Alene following afternoon dismissal, according to a statement from Palos Park Supt. of Schools Dr. Anthony Scarsella.

    The student was unharmed and reported the incident to school administrators that morning, Scarsella said.

    School officials immediately filed a police report, and have requested continued police presence in the area during all pick-up and drop off times.

