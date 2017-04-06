Two men were shot during a violent home invasion in southwest suburban Stickney Wednesday morning.

Police said the break-in happened inside a home in the 4800 block of South Lockwood Avenue just before 9:30 a.m.

Two male victims were shot by the intruders and taken to area hospitals to be treated, police said. The extent of their injuries were not immediately made available.

Stunned neighbors told NBC 5’s sister station Telemundo that the home near 48th Street and South Lockwood Avenue is in a normally quiet suburban community of unincorporated Cook County, but that they had seen police respond to the home many times before.

“Whenever someone gets hurt, it’s sad to hear,” said Gena Gonzalez, who lives nearby. “But I hope this works, to get more security or if something was going on, to get it stopped.”

Further information on a potential motive or identities of the victims were not released by police.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.