Meijer Recalls Select Cheeses, Pre-Made Sandwiches

What to Know The Meijer brand Artisan Made Natural Muenster Cheese will have the UPC 8-86926 27573-5

The Meijer deli- made Ham Sub on Artisan White Baguette has the UPC Code 7-13733 76499-5

Meijer is recalling select cheese and pre-made sandwiches due to concern over potential cross contamination with listeria.

The recall announced March 3 expands on a previous recall to include its Meijer brand Artisan Made Natural Muenster Cheese and its pre-wrapped Ham Sub on Artisan White Baguette sandwiches.

The affected Artisan Made Natural Muenster Cheese was sold within the stores’ deli section on the “cheese islands” and have the expiration dates of Mar. 28, 2017, May 13, 2107, and June 10, 2017, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s recall.

The affected pre-made Ham Sub on Artisan White Baguette sandwiches were found in the stores’ “grab-and-go” fresh deli cases and include sell by dates between Nov. 2, 2016 and Dec. 30, 2016.

In February, the Midwest retailer recalled its Meijer brand Colby and Colby Jack deli cheese due to possible listeria contamination. The February recall covered the two types of cheeses sold from Nov. 10 through Feb. 9 with UPCs beginning with 215927 or 215938.

Meijer expanded the recall after receiving notice from MDS Foods, a Meijer supplier, that additional products could have been contaminated after being processed on the same line as the previous recalled cheese, according to the recall.

So far, there have been no illnesses reported associated with the products.

Customers are urged to stop using the products and either dispose of them or return them to a customer service desk at any Meijer store for a full refund. For additional information, please contact Meijer at (800) 543-3704, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.