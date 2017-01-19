Big Mac fans will now have even more to choose from at McDonald’s restaurants around the country beginning this week.

For a limited time in early 2017, the Big Mac roster will now include the Grand Mac and the Mac Jr.

The twists on the popular menu item -- which features two patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles and onions on a sesame bun – offer an even larger and slightly smaller option for diners, McDonald's said.

The Grand Mac is made with two beef patties, totaling one-third pound of beef, with two slices of cheese, special sauce, lettuce, onions and pickles on an even larger sesame bun, according to the world’s largest hamburger chain.

The Mac Jr. is a single-layer Big Mac, featuring one larger beef patty without the middle bun.

“The Big Mac is a legend and a great-tasting burger with hints of pickle relish, mustard, garlic and onions,” McDonald’s Chef Mike Haracz said in a statement. “We listened to our customers who told us they wanted different ways to enjoy the one-of-a-kind Big Mac taste. The classic combination of ingredients remains timeless and customers around the world continue to enjoy its signature taste.”

The burgers were tested last year in central Ohio and Dallas/Fort Worth along with Florida and Pittsburgh.

Exactly how long the new items will remain on the menu wasn’t immediately clear.