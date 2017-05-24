McDonald’s has been named as one of the world’s most valuable brands for 2017, according to a new ranking from Forbes.

According to the publication, which released its seventh annual list Tuesday, the world’s largest hamburger chain ranks as the ninth most-valuable company, with an estimated value of $40.3 billion.

The top brand on the list was Apple, with a value of $170 billion, followed by Google, Microsoft, Facebook and Coca-Cola.

“Technology brands continue to rank as the most valuable in the world with nine of the top 15,” Forbes Senior Editor Kurt Badenhausen said in a statement. “Apple’s premium brand produces an average selling price of nearly $700 for its iPhones and helps the company generate more than 80% of industry smartphone profits.”

Falling from the top 100 list were brands including Volkswagon, Thomson Reuters, Canon, John Deere, Uniqlo, Prada and RBC.

The biggest gains came from Amazon, Facebook, Starbucks, Google, and Adobe.