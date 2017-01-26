Massive Water Main Break Floods Streets on Chicago's NW Side

A water main break flooded at least three blocks Thursday morning in the Sauganash neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The Department of Water Management was notified about 3 a.m. of the water main break on North Kilpatrick Avenue near West Peterson Avenue, according to director of public affairs Gary Litherland.

A valve that controls water to the city’s system was blown, he said, adding, “We don’t know what happened, we don’t know if the valve is broken.”

As of 6:45 a.m., the department was still working to get the water in the area shut down, Litherland said.

At least three blocks were affected by the water main break, Chicago Police said.