Massive Fire Burns at Iconic Old Joliet Prison

Fire Breaks Out at Old Joliet Prison

A massive fire erupted inside an iconic old prison in suburban Joliet on Memorial Day, forcing firefighters to battle flames for hours.

The blaze at the former Joliet Correctional Center, which was built in 1858, broke out late Monday night, sending flames and smoke shooting into the sky, which could be seen for miles.

Further details, including the cause of the fire, have not yet been released.

The prison closed in 2002, and whle it has not had any inmates since, it served as somewhat of a tourist attraction in the area.

Several high-profile inmates spent time at the facility, including serial killer John Wayne Gacey, according to reports. Movies including the Blues Brothers and numerous teleivision shows have also filmed at the old prison.

The facility is owned by the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Check back for details on this developing story.



